Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 6:31PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 630 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles east of Shelby, moving southeast at 35 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Shelby, Chester, Lothair, Tiber Dam, Devon, Dunkirk and Galata.

If on or near Tiber Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors

or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.