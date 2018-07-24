Helena, Montana
Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 6:31PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 630 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles east of Shelby, moving southeast at 35 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.

Locations impacted include…
Shelby, Chester, Lothair, Tiber Dam, Devon, Dunkirk and Galata.
If on or near Tiber Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors
or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Site Administrator

Site Administrator provides support for site operations.
