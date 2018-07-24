Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 5:46PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 545 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles northeast of Cut Bank, moving southeast at 30 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Shelby, Cut Bank, Ethridge, Dunkirk and Santa Rita.
Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Great Falls.