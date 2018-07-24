Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 5:46PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 545 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northeast of Cut Bank, moving southeast at 30 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Shelby, Cut Bank, Ethridge, Dunkirk and Santa Rita.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional

information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Great Falls.