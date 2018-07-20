Red Flag Warning issued July 20 at 3:40AM MDT expiring July 20 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag

Warning below 5000 feet for low relative humidity, which is in

effect from Noon today to 11 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather

Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…In Montana, Fire Weather Zones 112 Eastern

Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty and 114 Lewis and

Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain

Front below 5000 feet.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.

* TIMING…This afternoon through evening.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…In the upper 80s and lower 90s.

* IMPACTS…Low humidity and gusty west winds could create

critical fire weather conditions for grassland locations,

generally below 5000 feet.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these

areas of this Red Flag Warning.