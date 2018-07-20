Lake Wind Advisory issued July 20 at 3:11AM MDT expiring July 21 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Lake Wind

Advisory for Fort Peck Lake, which is in effect from 8 PM this

evening to noon MDT Saturday.

* WINDS…Southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* TIMING…8 pm this evening to noon Saturday.

* IMPACTS…These winds will make open waters of the lake rough

and hazardous, and may result in high waves which may tip or

swamp smaller craft.

Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck

Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close

to shore or around protected areas.