Slight Cool Down Before Fire Danger Increases

Central Montana will get some relief from the scorching hot weather today, with highs in the 80s. There is a chance of very isolated showers, but that will increase Wednesday and Thursday with more widespread thunderstorm activity.

While wildfire activity has been quiet lately, that will change at the beginning of August. Thursday and Friday will have an increased risk of fire weather danger, with higher temperatures, isolated thunderstorms, and gusty winds. After the moisture clears out on Thursday, Friday will be a clear, dry windy day.

Saturday will stay dry, but another chance of isolated thunderstorms will come through on Sunday.