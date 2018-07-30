End of July High

Happy Monday! This work week will start off with hot and dry weather due to a high-pressure ridge over the Western United States. Along with warmer temperatures and clear skies, high pressure also suppresses fire growth. Tuesday will be similar today, but things will begin to change on Wednesday when widespread thunderstorms will affect portions of Southwest and Central Montana. After that, the end of the week into the weekend looks dry, with temperatures in the 80s.

Monday: No cloud cover, highs in the 90s for most of North-Central Montana.

Tuesday: High pressure will continue for another warm + clear day. Chance of isolated thunderstorms late Tuesday night near the capital.

Wednesday: More widespread thunderstorm activity this afternoon, predominantly in Southwestern Montana.