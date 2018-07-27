Widespread Thunderstorms To Finish The Week

Happy Friday! Although we’ve made it to the end of the work week, we haven’t quite made it to the end of the rainy stretch. Thunderstorms will begin to develop this afternoon, continuing into the evening hours. Saturday morning will clear up briefly, but thunderstorms will begin again in the afternoon. The sunshine will finally return on Sunday, continuing on Monday with a gradual increase in temperatures as we end the month of July.

Friday: Highs in the 70s. Afternoon/ evening thunderstorms in Central Montana.

Saturday: Slightly warmer, with light rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Sunday: High pressure moves in. Sunny, warm temperatures and highs in the 80s.