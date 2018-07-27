Storms Strike into Saturday

Scattered thunderstorms will continue into the weekend along with cooler than normal temperatures. Thunderstorms will be scattered throughout the state on Saturday afternoon and evening, with highs staying in the 70s and 80s. Sunday will be a drier day for northern and western Montana, with still some storms striking in the southern and eastern areas of the state. The unsettled weather will change next week as warmer and drier conditions more typical of the end of July move back into the state. Monday through Thursday will be hot and breezy, with the fire danger escalating. Fortunately the wildfire situation has not been as extreme as last year but there is still a lot of “wildfire season” left. Another cool down with an increase in the humidity is likely late next week into the first weekend of August.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz