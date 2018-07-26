More Storms On The Horizon Today

Today will be another active weather day after strong thunderstorms ripped through the Treasure State Wednesday.

Today, storms will begin around lunchtime in Central Montana, gaining strength through the afternoon and evening hours. While these storms will move out overnight, Friday will be another rainy day- however, Friday’s activity will be less severe and more widespread.

Saturday, the storm chances will decrease, calming down by nighttime.

Sunday and Monday will dry out and heat up as we end the month of July.