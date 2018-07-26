Lots of Lightning and Rain with Thunderstorms

Thursday marks day 2 of severe thunderstorms in the state. At this time of year, “dry” thunderstorms that produce little to no rain are usually of grave concern. Although there will be many lightning strikes over the next few days, these storms are producing rain and periods of heavy rain. Thunderstorms will continue Thursday evening before tapering off around midnight. Friday, scattered thunderstorms will move throughout the entire state through most of the day. A few showers and storms will develop through the morning, and the activity will peak in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be cool for the end of July, only in the 70s with 50s and 60s in the mountains. Saturday will have scattered afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the 70s and 80s. The moisture and thunderstorms will clear for Sunday, which should be dry and sunny. Early next week some heat and drier air return, and with a little wind the fire danger will increase once again. But as has been the theme this summer, another cooldown will move toward the state for the first few days of August.

Have a great one!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist