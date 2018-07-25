Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cascade County

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Teton County in north central Montana…

* Until 945 PM MDT.

* At 844 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northwest

of Choteau, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Choteau, Power, Pendroy, Farmington and Bynum.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Great Falls.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.