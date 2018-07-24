Warm Conditions Persist But Fire Danger Stays Low

This Tuesday will bring a change in the weather for some areas of the state. Storms will begin to roll into Southern Montana early this afternoon, pushing East through the evening hours. Additionally, Northeast Montana will also see some thunderstorms today, but central Montana will remain dry until Wednesday.

Wednesday evening, storms will begin in Great Falls and Lewistown, moving quickly through Central Montana. The stormy pattern will really pick up on Thursday and Friday when more widespread thunderstorms will pop up.

After the moisture moves out, temperatures will warm up again into the 90s for the end of the month.

Have a great day.

Katie Alexander