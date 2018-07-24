Temperatures Go Down, Thunderstorms and Lightning Increase

July 2018 has been extremely dry but the last few days of the month will have more thunderstorms, and therefore more lightning. The saving grace as far as fire danger goes this month has been consistent, timely cool downs. While July 2018 may be drier, July 2017 was certainly hotter with highs in the 90s and 100s. However, over the next few days, new wildfire starts are possible with the increase in lightning strikes. Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day with only a few isolated thunderstorms along and east of the Continental Divide. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s, 60s in the mountains. Thursday will have more afternoon thunderstorms along the Continental Divide out through the central areas of the state. Most of these thunderstorms will produce rain along with the lightning, however lightning strikes often extend out beyond where the rain is falling. Highs will be slightly below average again, in the 70s to around 80. Friday will be similar with scattered thunderstorms anywhere near and east of the Continental Divide all the way out to eastern Montana. Highs again will be in the 70s to near 80. This weekend, a few isolated thunderstorms will linger on Saturday but Sunday will be dry and sunny. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Early next week, temperatures will briefly get hot with lower humidity and stronger wind. The fire danger will increase before another drop in the temperature is likely for the beginning of August.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz