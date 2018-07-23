Marvelous Monday Weather

This Monday, the weather is starting out clear and calm. Sunny skies will prevail today, with warm temperatures this afternoon. While there are 3 active wildfires burning in Montana- the Reynolds Lake Fire, Highway 37 Fire, and the Bacon Rind Fire, there are no active fire watches or warnings at this time.

Weather will remain quiet for the beginning of this week, but things will change later this week. Wednesday and Thursday, isolated thunderstorms will move into central Montana, bringing some light rain for the end of this week.

Have a great day.

Katie Alexander