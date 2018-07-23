Fire Weather Conditions Not Terrible But More Fires Pop Up

This season’s wildfires are fortunately lagging behind last year’s historic pace. However, every day there are new wildfires popping up. Firefighters are working very hard responding to these fires, and in many cases are suppressing the fires before significant growth occurs. The two largest fires of the season are just over 1,000 acres a piece. The Reynolds Lake Fire has not grown since Thursday, and the newly formed Wawa Fire is nearly 30% contained and has not grown much since Friday. The wet spring and several cool downs through June and July have contributed to the slower fire season. The next few days will see elevated fire danger just because of how dry July has been and because of the cumulative heat of the summer. Most of the smaller, grassy fuels have dried out and are just waiting for a spark. Tuesday will be typcially warm and dry, with highs in the 80s. Not hot, just warm. Isolated thunderstorms will move across the Hi-Line and the southern mountains in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday with have a few isolated thunderstorms, but most of the state will be partly cloudy with highs again in the 70s and 80s. Avoiding the 90s and 100s really is key in keeping the fire danger down. Thursday and Friday will have more thunderstorms scattered through the state. More lightning strikes could lead to new wildfire starts, even though temperatures will be slightly below average. Hot, dry and windy conditions could move back into the state late this weekend into the start of next week.

Be safe out there!

Curtis Grevenitz