Fiery Forward into the Weekend

Happy Friday!

RED FLAG WARNING conditions will continue through Saturday however some relief is on the way for Sunday. Friday was hot, dry and breezy however the wildfires currently burning in the state did not exhibit significant growth. That does not mean that a wildfire could not easily start or easily grow several hundred acres. A cold front will move through the state on Saturday with gusty wind, low humidity and hot temperatures once again. Fire danger will remain very high, and the existing fires will have conditions that could lead to significant growth emitting more smoke. Air quality will not be the best as fires continue to burn throughout the West. Please be careful on Saturday. Sunday will be cooler with highs in the 70s and 80s and a north wind up to 15mph. The humidity will not get as low in the afternoon. Monday and Tuesday will be similar as highs stay in that 75-85 range with a light wind out of the north and east. It will also be sunny with no thunderstorms. That changes Wednesday through Friday with scattered thunderstorms developing. Right now the wind does not look too strong and the temperatures will remain in the 70s and 80s. It’s dry, the fire danger is high, but it’s not as bad as it could be. That being said, I fully expect new, smaller wildfires to start that will all have the potential to grow given the time of year and how dry the fuels are. Please be careful.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist