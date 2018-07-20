Ending The Week On A Hot Note

Hot temperatures and gusty winds both contribute to a FIRE WEATHER WARNING until 11 pm for locations on the Rocky Mountain Front. This has been upgraded from the Fire Weather Watch, which was issued Thursday.

This Friday is going to be another hot one- highs will be up in the 90s for most locations across the state. But, if you’re ready for a change from the stifling heat, this weekend will offer some relief.

A cold front will move into Montana on Saturday, providing a slight decrease in temperatures. Sunday and the following work week will start out cooler as well, with temperatures in the 80s.

Have a great weekend!

Katie Alexander