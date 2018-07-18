Helena, Montana
Home   |

Hot And Windy Wednesday Weather

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5STE-vu6yR4]​

A FIRE WEATHER (RED FLAG) WARNING has been issued for locations on the hi-line, the Rocky Mountain Front, and Central Montana until 9 pm Wednesday.

Hot temperatures, gusty winds, and low humidity will create an elevated fire risk today. Thursday will cool down slightly, but Friday we’ll be in the 90s yet again. This weekend, Montana will get some relief from the scorching hot temperatures when a cool front comes through Saturday. Temperatures will dramatically drop around the beginning of next week.

Have a great day.

Katie Alexander

Katie Alexander

Katie Alexander

More Weather Wise
Weather Wise: Sunscreen FAQ

Weather Wise: Sunscreen FAQ

7:51 am
Weather Wise: Sunscreen FAQ

Weather Wise: Sunscreen FAQ

5:28 pm
Helena
32°
Great Falls
66°
Current Radar
Scroll to top
Skip to content