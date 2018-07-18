Hot And Windy Wednesday Weather

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5STE-vu6yR4]​

A FIRE WEATHER (RED FLAG) WARNING has been issued for locations on the hi-line, the Rocky Mountain Front, and Central Montana until 9 pm Wednesday.

Hot temperatures, gusty winds, and low humidity will create an elevated fire risk today. Thursday will cool down slightly, but Friday we’ll be in the 90s yet again. This weekend, Montana will get some relief from the scorching hot temperatures when a cool front comes through Saturday. Temperatures will dramatically drop around the beginning of next week.

Have a great day.

Katie Alexander