7 Reasons to Consider a Chemical Peel This Spring

Is your complexion blotchy, spotted with age or sun damage, wrinkled or dull? Now that winter is winding down and you’re ready to get outside and enjoy the spring, don’t you wish you could erase all those imperfections and glow on the outside the way you do on the inside?

The staff at Associated Dermatology and Skin Care Clinic of Helena understands. This spring, they’re offering a special promotion on all of their chemical peels. Purchase two applications of their VI or Epionce peels, and get one free. Chemical peels improve the skin’s appearance by encouraging the outer layer of skin to peel off, exposing a new, fresher layer of skin.

The professional who does your peel will first clean your skin thoroughly. Then she will apply one or more chemical solutions – such as glycolic acid, trichloroacetic acid, salicylic acid, lactic acid or carbolic acid (phenol) – to small areas of your skin. That causes your outer layer of skin to flake off, allowing fresh, new skin to take its place.

Janel Zitzka, director of Associated Dermatology’s Advanced Laser Clinic, points out the many benefits of chemical peels.

Improve the appearance of mild scars. That includes those caused by acne. Reduce spots. Freckles, dark patches and age spots can all be diminished with a chemical peel. Reduce lines. This is particularly useful around the eyes and mouth, and on the neck. Treat melasma. Those dark patches – usually on the upper cheeks, upper lip, forehead or chin – caused by pregnancy or the use of birth control pills, can be reduced with a chemical peel. It’s safe and effective. The American Academy of Dermatology says “the results you see after getting a chemical peel depend largely on the skill of the person performing the peel.” In the hands of professionals that have performed hundreds of peels, like the health care professionals at Associated Dermatology, patients know their treatment is safe and their skin will look luminous. There is very little downtime. For example, a pain-free VI medical grade peel takes only 30 minutes and must be left on for just five hours. There is some peeling and sun sensitivity for about a week, but patients see results in a couple of days. Chemical peel is on sale. At Associated Dermatology this spring, the buy two, get one free sale covers Epionce – whose cleansing peels have been confirmed as safe and effective by 12 independent clinical studies – and VI, whose proven treatments are specifically formulated to rejuvenate aging skin and prevent future damage.

If you’re tired of enduring discolored or aging skin and would like to bring it back to its former shine, contact Associated Dermatology and Skin Care of Helena to find out more about how chemical peels can help you. Call for an appointment at 406-324-7447 or email laserclinic@associateddermhelena.com.