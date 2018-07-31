Montana mayors head to D.C. to talk needs of small cities

BILLINGS – Billings Mayor Bill Cole, Roundup Mayor Sandra Jones and Colstrip Mayor John Williams were among a handful of Montana officials who visited the White House last week as part of Montana State Day in Washington D.C.

The mayors were invited by the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, the city of Billings announced Monday.

Cole said when asked about the issues facing Montana communities, he stressed the need for critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and broadband.

Williams stressed the reliability of coal on the nation’s energy grid, while Jones got an update on the Clean Water for Rural Communities Act.

That Clean Water bill, sponsored by Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., includes federal funding for two rural water systems that would serve over 22,000 people in 11 eastern Montana counties.

Reporting by Jay Kohn for MTN News