City officials seek to implement sales tax in Bozeman

BOZEMAN – Bozeman officials are pushing for state legislators to allow implementation of sales tax in the city.

Commissioners and Mayor Cyndy Andrus have hired a consultant to work on getting sales tax bills through the 2019 legislative session.

According to the University of Montana, over 12 million tourists visited the Treasure State in 2017. Andrus says a sales tax would help cut some of the cost from local residents who are having to pay for road improvements, which tourists are driving on when they come through.

“A local option sales tax. While it has been tried many times, I will continue to try and work with the legislature to pass something that helps us again put another tool in the toolbox when it comes to paying for the infrastructure needs that we have as a growing community,” said Andrus.

Reporting by Mederios Babb for MTN News