BILLINGS – Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a campaign event at the MetraPark Pavilion in Billings on Wednesday morning.

Pence was in Billings to support Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale, who is running against Jon Tester, the incumbent Democrat.

About 400 people attended the event, which included appearances by Rosendale and Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke.

Watch the entire event in the video below: