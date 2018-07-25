Tester campaign defends senator’s tax vote in wake of Pence’s Billings visit

BILLINGS – A spokesman for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester defended his vote against President Trump’s tax-reform package Wednesday after Vice President Mike Pence’s stopped in Billings to tout the plan.

Pence campaigned for Tester’s Republican opponent Matt Rosendale, the current state auditor, at MetraPark in Billings Wednesday.

Tester’s communications director, Chris Meagher, told MTN News the senator could not support President Trump’s tax cuts because he believes they’ll add to the deficit and give tax breaks to corporations.

Meagher said President Trump’s trade tariffs and the administration’s $12 billion program to help American farmers impacted by tariffs.

“Montana farmers and ranchers are facing a lot of uncertainty right now, and you know they want to make their money through hard work and at the farm gate,” said Meagher. “They’re not looking to make their money from the United States government.”

Meagher responded to Rosendale’s statement that Tester has opposed Trump.

“It was a little disingenuous for Matt Rosendale to go there when there’s a clear record of Jon Tester working on behalf of Montana,” Meagher said.

Meagher said Tester has had a hand in 16 separate bills that the President has signed into law.