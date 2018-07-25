Rosendale all smiles as Pence comes to Billings

BILLINGS – It’s been a busy month for Matt Rosendale.
The Republican hopeful to unseat U.S. Sen. Jon Tester first saw President Donald Trump come to Great Falls to back him, and now is welcoming Vice President Mike Pence into Billings for a rally Tuesday.
While Tester remains favored in most polls, Rosendale told MTN News Monday that he’s grateful for the national support.
PROUD to be in Montana supporting @MattForMontana for U.S. Senate. Matt Rosendale is the RIGHT man to fight for @RealDonaldTrump's agenda & stand up for conservative principles in Washington! pic.twitter.com/L4OFW1xwKu
— Mike Pence (@mike_pence) July 25, 2018