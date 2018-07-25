Helena, Montana
Rosendale all smiles as Pence comes to Billings

BILLINGS – It’s been a busy month for Matt Rosendale.

The Republican hopeful to unseat U.S. Sen. Jon Tester first saw President Donald Trump come to Great Falls to back him, and now is welcoming Vice President Mike Pence into Billings for a rally Tuesday.

While Tester remains favored in most polls, Rosendale told MTN News Monday that he’s grateful for the national support.

MTN News

MTN News

