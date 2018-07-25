Hundreds come out to cheer Vice President at Billings rally

BILLINGS – While it wasn’t the same raucous atmosphere that greeted President Trump in Great Falls July 5, Vice President Mike Pence still walked onstage to a standing ovation and loud cheers in Billings Wednesday during a stop to tout the President Trump’s tax reform.

Fewer than a dozen protesters gathered outside the MetraPark Pavilion before the event, but event attendees were positive about the benefits of the tax cuts on their families and businesses.

Small business owners Ed Melcher and John Marstaeller talked about how the tax reform has positively impacted their businesses here in Billings.

“It’s just being able to have a little extra resources to be able to enjoy our great state and to be able to help out our people,” said Marstaeller.

“It’s nice that I’m not paying all that back to the federal government. My employees now can keep it and that we are able to expand and give everybody more benefit,” said Melcher.

And the support ran a little deeper for Melcher, who talked about how he appreciates the type of emphasis the Trump administration is placing on Montana and the upcoming senate race between Matt Rosendale and Jon Tester.

“It’s just refreshing to see somebody come to Montana and we’re not a flyover state anymore, we’re important,” Melcher said.

Reporting by Connor Pregizer for MTN News