Gov. Bullock files dark money lawsuit against US government

HELENA – Governor Steve Bullock’s office announced on Tuesday that it’s suing the IRS and the U.S. Treasury over a recent change in donor disclosure requirements for some non-profits.

“We’re coming up on the most momentous midterm election in a generation. The IRS, and the administration, are sending absolutely the wrong message at the wrong time: spend money to get corporate interests elected, and we’ll work to cover your tracks,” Gov. Bullock stated in a news release.

The recent change means certain non-profit, tax-exempt 501 (c) groups that spend money to influence elections no longer have to disclose donors on tax forms. The changes impact groups like chambers of commerce, labor and agricultural organizations and the 501 (c-4) social welfare groups.

The 501 (c-4) groups are often associated with dark money groups that are capable of raising and spending unlimited amounts of money, without disclosing donors that can then be funneled to political action committees.

The lawsuit is asking a judge to block the Trump administration’s changes.

You can view the document here: https://docs.google.com/viewerng/viewer?url=https://KPAX.images.worldnow.com/library/1eddcb86-f324-4c5f-b463-fd36bea29cfb.pdf