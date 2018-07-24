Video: Vice President Pence touches down in Billings

BILLINGS – Vice President Mike Pence touched down at Billings Logan International Airport Tuesday afternoon to attend a fundraiser for U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale.

Pence will be in town through tomorrow, when he’ll attend a rally at MetraPark to tout President Trump’s tax bill signed earlier this year.

Pence arrived in Billings about 4:30 p.m. with his wife, Karen, and Rosendale, who is challenging incumbent Sen. Jon Tester. Pence waved to the crowd, shook hands, and even stopped to check on a young man who was briefly attended to by paramedics after collapsing on the warm tarmac.

