Vice President Pence arrives in Montana on Tuesday

BILLINGS – The advance team for Vice President Mike Pence landed Monday afternoon at Billings Logan International Airport to prepare for the vice president’s Tuesday arrival in town.

Vice President Pence will arrive in Air Force Two on Tuesday afternoon and attend a private fundraiser for U.S. Senate hopeful Matt Rosendale, a fellow Republican.

The public event on Wednesday morning will be hosted by America First Policies, a conservative nonprofit group supporting President Donald Trump’s agenda.

It will be held at the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark and emceed by David Clarke, a former sheriff of Milwaukee County in Wisconsin. Clarke previously visited Billings in March and spoke at a Yellowstone County Republican dinner.

During Tuesday’s fundraiser, Vice President Pence will dine with Rosendale supporters.

On Wednesday a panel of speakers will discuss the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, signed into law by President Trump, and how it will impact Billings residents, the state of Montana, and the nation.

The event will conclude with Pence delivering keynote remarks. Tickets are still available. You have to pre-register, print out a ticket and present a photo ID with the ticket. Doors open at 7:30 a.m.

This will be Pence’s second trip to Billings as vice president. Last May, he attended a fundraiser for Greg Gianforte in his successful bid for Congress. Second Lady Karen Pence will also make the trip to Montana.

Reporting by Zoe Zandora for MTN News