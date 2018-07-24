Karen Pence to visit Billings apiary

BILLINGS – Second Lady Karen Pence will visit Larson Apiaries in Billings Wednesday during a stop by her husband, Vice President Mike Pence, in Billings.

Karen Pence will tour the facility owned by Todd Larson on Billings West End and observe honey extraction, according to her office.

Last year, Karen Pence installed a beehive on the grounds of the Vice President’s Residence in Washington, D.C., where 60,000 bees now live. The beekeeper extracted honey for the first time last week, according to the Second Lady’s office.

“All types of pollinators, such as bees, butterflies, birds and bats, are critical to providing our nation’s food, fiber, fuel and medicine,” Mrs. Pence said in a prepared statement. “However, our beekeepers have been losing colonies for many years. This presents a serious challenge to our ability to produce many of the agricultural products that we enjoy today. Bees provide an added bonus to the vegetable and flower gardens by making them well pollinated and taste even better at harvest. I am looking forward to the visit to Larson Apiaries, Inc. to see first-hand the Larson family’s contribution to our nation’s agriculture.”

The visit is open to media but not the general public.