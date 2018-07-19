Sen. Tester: Trump tariffs hurting Montana farmers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) said Wednesday that farmers are suffering in the trade war between the United States and China.

“Farmers and ranchers are being used as pawns in a trade war they certainly didn’t ask for,” Sen. Tester said in a floor speech. “This trade war is eliminating access to international markets, driving down commodity prices, and putting a financial pinch on agriculture families that hasn’t been felt since the 1980’s. The retaliatory tariffs against farmers and ranchers is harming my state’s top industry.”

According to Sen. Tester’s office, the price of Dark Northern Spring Wheat in Billings has fallen nearly 10% in the month since tariffs took effect — a trend seen by agriculture commodity prices across Montana.

The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum products from China, Europe and Canada, which experts say have driven up commodities prices.