Crews battle small wildfire west of Lolo

LOLO – Crews are battling a small wildfire that’s burning west of Lolo.

The lightning-sparked Lee Creek Fire has burned approximately one acre near the Lee Creek Campground in the Lolo Creek Drainage.

The Lolo National Forest reports the blaze was spotted on Sunday by the forest detection plane.

A total of 21 firefighters as well — including a Type I helicopter, a Type 4 Engine and an Initial Attack Squad — are working the fire with a water tender expected to arrive on Monday.

Firefighters will work to establish a hose lay around the fire and there are no closures currently associated with the fire.

Officials with the Lolo National Forest report that 17 new fires have been found since July, 23rd with about half of those being human-caused. The fire danger remains

The fire danger remains “very high” on the Lolo National Forest.

Reporting by Mark Thorsell for MTN News