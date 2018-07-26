Fire burned 40 acres north of Great Falls

(UPDATE) Fire officials believe the fire may have been caused by a swather.

The fire has been fully contained, and crews are now in “mop-up” mode.

Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike DeShayes said the fire burned about 40 acres.

There were no injuries, and no damaged structures.

(1st Report, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.) Emergency crews are at the scene of a wildland fire just north of Great Falls.

The fire is reportedly burning along Vinyard Road, which is the road that runs continues north of 6th Street NW past Skyline Drive.

Firefighters from several agencies are at the scene.

Emergency personnel have asked that people avoid Vinyard Road until further notice.

There have been no reports of injuries at this point, and no homes or structures appear to be threatened.

Firefighters from Black Eagle, Vaughn, Sun Prairie, Malmstrom AFB, Gore Hill, Manchester, and Great Falls have responded, and so has the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

We will update you as we get more information.

Reporting by Natalie McAlpine for MTN News