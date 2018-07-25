Crews fighting fire just north of Great Falls

GREAT FALLS – Emergency crews are at the scene of a wildland fire just north of Great Falls.

The fire is reportedly burning along Vinyard Road, which is the road that runs continues north of 6th Street NW past Skyline Drive.

Firefighters from several agencies are at the scene.

Emergency personnel have asked that people avoid Vinyard Road until further notice.

There have been no reports of injuries at this point, and no homes or structures appear to be threatened.

Firefighters from Black Eagle, Vaughn, Sun Prairie, Malmstrom AFB, Gore Hill, and Great Falls have responded, and so has the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

We will update you as we get more information.

Reporting by David Sherman for MTN News