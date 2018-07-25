Containment grows to 50% on Reynolds Lake fire

DARBY – The lightning-caused Reynolds Lake Fire is holding at 1,068 acres with the blaze now 50% contained.

There are currently 172 personnel assigned to the fire including seven crews, two helicopters and four engines. Bitterroot National Forest spokesman Tod McKay says more resources will likely be released later this week as fire activity decreases and containment grows.

Firefighters are working to locate and contain any additional spot fires, secure all flanks, and continue mopping-up at least 50-feet inside the perimeter. Engines will patrol Forest Road #044 containing any spots, mopping up, and supporting hose lays.

McKay reports that in the last week, helicopters working on the fire have dumped 558,946 gallons of water on the fire. Air tankers have also delivered 81,318 gallons of fire retardant helping to dramatically reduce the fire’s growth and spread.

Meanwhile, two new lightning-caused fires were discovered Tuesday on the West Fork Ranger District in Idaho’s Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness. Both are 1/10 acre and are located on Mount George, six miles east of Paradise Campground.

They were reported by a fire lookout in the area following several lightning strikes. A helicopter dropped buckets of water on the fires yesterday to try and suppress them.

McKay reports four smokejumpers were flown to the area on Wednesday and are currently on scene working to suppress one of the fires. The second fire has not shown any activity following the bucket drops. The fires are located in extremely steep, rugged and rocky terrain.

Firefighters have responded to 6 lightning wildfires and one human-caused fire this summer on the Bitterroot National Forest.