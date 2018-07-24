Bacon Rind Fire near Big Sky grows

BOZEMAN- The Bacon Rind Fire continued to burn Monday above the Gallatin Canyon about 20 miles south of Big Sky.

The fire was started by a thunderstorm last Friday that moved through the area..

The fire is burning in the Lee Metcalf Wilderness area about two miles west of US Highway 191 — between Bacon Rind and Snowslide creeks.

Smoke from the fire is visible from US Highway 191, but US Forest Service officials say the fire poses no threat to the road.

Firefighters flew the fire Monday and now estimate it’s about 150 acres. No structures were threatened as of Monday evening.

A meeting to brief the public is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Protestant Church in West Yellowstone.