Wildfire burning near former W.R. Grace vermiculite mine

LIBBY – Crews are continuing to battle a wildfire that broke out Thursday afternoon in Lincoln County.

The Highway 37 fire is burning approximately 3½ miles up Highway 37 outside of Libby and has scorched an estimated 40-to-60 acres.

Firefighters from the US Forest Service and the Libby Volunteer Fire Department — along with other heavy equipment were on the scene fighting the fire.

Multiple aircraft have been dropping water and fire retardant to slow the fire’s growth.

Fire managers say at this time the only structure threatened is a powerline.

However, Kootenai National Forest officials caution is about 1½ miles from the old W.R. Grace vermiculite mine and is a high priority on the forest.