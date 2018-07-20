Reynolds Lake fire holds steady at 1K+ acres

DARBY – There’s been little change for crews battling the Reynolds Lake fire southwest of Darby.

Fire managers report that the blaze held steady overnight and is holding at a little over 1,000 acres burned.

There are now 175 people assigned to battle the lightning-sparked fire which is near the Lake Reynolds trailhead, 35 miles southwest of Darby. While there are no structures threatened at this time, USFS Road #044 to the Reynolds Lake Trailhead is currently closed.

Crews made good progress constructing hand line around part of the west and north sides of the fire, according to the latest report. Helicopters and air tankers are still being used as crews work to moderate the fire’s behavior.

A pair of additional Type 1 Hotshot crews have arrived at the scene.

There are now seven crews, three engines, a water tender and five helicopters assigned to the fire. Air tankers are available again on Friday if they are needed.

Breezy winds are expected Friday afternoon with gusts of around 20 mph in the forecast. Otherwise hot and dry conditions over the weekend with highs in the mid-80s.

The fire is burning in a remote location in rugged terrain.