Winds push Reynolds Lake Fire to 250 acres

DARBY – Fire crews dealt with rough conditions and gusty winds Wednesday while trying to contain the Reynolds Lake Fire in the southern Bitterroot Valley.

Bitterroot National Forest spokesperson Tod McKay tells MTN News the lightning-sparked blaze is estimated at about 250 acres Wednesday evening.

That figure is up from the initial estimate of 11 acres Wednesday morning.

It’s located southwest of Darby, on the border of the Bitterroot and Salmon-Challis National Forest about 10 miles from Painted Rocks Lake.

No structures are threatened and it’s burning in remote and rugged terrain, with 75 firefighters assigned to it as they work to suppress it.

McKay says additional hotshot crews have been requested and they should arrive Thursday.

There are also multiple aircraft which are assisting with bucket work and retardant drops to help control the spread.