Reynolds Lake Fire grows to 1K+ acres

MISSOULA – The Reynolds Lake Fire in western Montana has now burned an estimated 1,068 acres.

The fire is burning on the border of the Bitterroot and Salmon-Challis National Forests, about 35 miles southwest of Darby.

The fire was reported to have burned about 11 acres on Tuesday before being pushed by gust winds; by Wednesday evening, it had grown to more than 250 acres.

There are 80 people assigned to the fire, and there are no structures threatened and no closures at this time.

Firefighters are using a full suppression strategy, according to fire managers.

The fire is burning in a remote location and rugged terrain.