The Zulu Fire which is burning outside of Libby in Lincoln County is still holding at 20 acres.

Fire managers are reporting that there is still occasional torching and spotting.

A local Type III team has assumed command of the fire.

The lightning-sparked blaze Fire was first reported on July 15th and is burning about 23 miles north of Libby.

The fire danger on the Kootenai National Forest has been hiked to “very high”.