Park charged with assault in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS – Airan Park has been charged after a man claims that she assaulted him and threatened to cut off his genitals with hedge trimmers.

The man claimed that Park approached him at about 8 p.m. on Sunday while he was working on his truck and accused him of cheating on her.

The man said that Park began breaking things around the garage and house; she then got a knife and began stabbing walls, a rabbit enclosure, a garage door, and a solvent tank.

According to court documents, Park then threatened to cut and stab the victim with the knife, and then grabbed hedge trimmers and threatened to cut off the man’s genitals.

The man was able to get away from her and call emergency personnel.

Deputies found the knife sheath stuck into the overhead garage door, and found the knife inside the room the man said Park was last in. Officers noted stab marks throughout the home, and the knife had marks on it consistent with being stabbed into items as described by the victim.

Park is charged with partner/family member assault, and assault with a weapon.

Court documents note that Park has no criminal history.

Prosecutors requested that bond for Park be set at $15,000, and that if she bails out, she must stay at least 1,500 feet away from the victim, his residence, and place of work.