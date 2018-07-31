Neill charged with assaulting woman

HELENA – A 30 year-old Helena man is accused of partner-family member assault, for the third time.

David Edward Neill was arrested on July 29th at 9 p.m. and appeared in court on Monday.

He was charged with a third offense of felony Partner-Family Member Assault, obstructing a peace officer, and resisting arrest.

Charging documents say an officer visited a residence in Helena after a female called 911, stated an abusive man broke her thumb, and then hung up.

When the officer arrived at the residence, the victim explained that Neill, her ex-boyfriend, was helping her move in.

The victim was crying and said Neill grabbed her head, punched her in the chest and grabbed her thumb during an argument.

The victim further explained that Neill had assaulted her in the past.

Neill’s bond was set at $5,000. He will be arraigned on August 22nd.