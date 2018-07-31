Hoomalu sentenced for shooting a woman

GREAT FALLS – Jason Hoomalu was sentenced in District Court in Great Falls on Monday for shooting a woman last October.

The victim was taken to Benefis Health System with gunshot wounds to her chest and both forearms. She underwent surgery and was designated “Level 1 trauma-critical,” according to court documents, but survived.

Hoomalu was sentenced to 20 years in the Montana State Prison, with five of the years suspended.

Before he was sentenced, Hoomalu’s parents and wife spoke of the difficulties he was having after his tour of duty in Iraq.

They said that Hoomalu was a caring person, but once he came back from war he had post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues.

The victim’s mother also spoke of how her daughter now has PTSD after being shot.

During sentencing, Judge Elizabeth Best said that this case is tragic for both parties.

(October 18, 2017) Jason Charles Hoomalu has been charged in connection with Tuesday night’s shooting in Great Falls.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. at a residence near the intersection of 7th Street North and 7th Avenue.

The victim told police that she went out to the garage to smoke a cigarette and the suspect – later identified as Hoomalu – came out of the garage with a gun. The woman described him as “paranoid.”

Court documents say that an altercation ensued, and the woman put her arms up in self-defense. Hoomalu then shot her three times.

During a 911 call, Hoomalu reportedly said that the woman had attacked him, and he tried to get the gun away from her, and then she fired the gun.

Hoomalu later admitted intentionally shooting the woman with a stolen gun. He also admitted that he concealed the gun underneath some leaves on the east side of the residence.

At this point, Hoomalu is charged with two felonies: assault with a weapon, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Court documents state that Hoomalu has convictions in California for obstructing an officer, and intent to terrorize, and numerous misdemeanors.

Prosecutors have requested that bond for Hoomalu be set at $150,000.

Reporting by Margaret DeMarco for MTN News