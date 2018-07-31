Butte woman accused of car theft spree

BUTTE – A Butte woman faces several felonies after police say she went on a motor vehicle theft spree over the weekend.

Police arrested 22-year-old Kaylee Berry in connection with five stolen vehicles from neighborhoods around Butte beginning late Saturday and through Sunday. She was eventually arrested Sunday evening in the area of the Lowland Campground north of Butte.

Berry faces five felony counts of motor vehicle theft and one burglary count for entering a home to steal the keys to one of the stolen vehicles.

She remains in jail as of Monday evening.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News