Veilleux accused of raping woman

HELENA – A 33 year-old Helena man is accused of raping a woman at a business early Monday morning.

John Veilleux is charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of tampering with evidence.

Court records say police were called to an unnamed business just after 2 a.m. when staff heard a woman screaming.

When staff rushed to the woman’s room, they found her clothing had been disturbed and Veilleux attempting to hide behind the door.

Investigators say that a review of security footage showed Veilleux entering the sleeping woman’s room and discreetly closing the door.

According to police he was in the room for approximately 10 minutes before staff heard the woman’s screams.

Veilleux’s bond has been set at $40,000.