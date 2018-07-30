Two men accused of dealing heroin in Helena

HELENA – Two men from out of state are accused of dealing heroin in Helena.

Omar Torres of Washington and Edgar Quevedo-Rocha of Oregon appeared before Judge Swingley Monday on charges of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, a felony.

According to court documents, during a Missouri River Drug Task Force operation on Saturday the two men sold approximately 18 ounces of suspected heroin to a confidential informant.

Later, the two men admitted to law enforcement to selling the heroin.

Judge Swingley set bond for both Torres and Quevedo-Rocha at $40,000.