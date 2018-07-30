Helena, Montana
Home   |

Two men accused of dealing heroin in Helena

HELENA – Two men from out of state are accused of dealing heroin in Helena.

Omar Torres of Washington and Edgar Quevedo-Rocha of Oregon appeared before Judge Swingley Monday on charges of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, a felony.

According to court documents, during a Missouri River Drug Task Force operation on Saturday the two men sold approximately 18 ounces of suspected heroin to a confidential informant.

Later, the two men admitted to law enforcement to selling the heroin.

Judge Swingley set bond for both Torres and Quevedo-Rocha at $40,000.

MTN News

MTN News

More News
Pallister Medical Genetics Laboratory dedicated at Shodair Children’s Hospital

Pallister Medical Genetics Laboratory dedicated at Shodair Children’s Hospital

9:30 pm
RMDC plans new affordable housing development for Helena

RMDC plans new affordable housing development for Helena

9:25 pm
Man accused of boating under the influence, crashing into York bridge pillar

Man accused of boating under the influence, crashing into York bridge pillar

9:15 pm
Scroll to top
Skip to content