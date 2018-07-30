Helena, Montana
Home   |

Man accused of boating under the influence, crashing into York bridge pillar

HELENA – A 48 year-old Helena man is accused of being under the influence and piloting a boat into a pillar at York Bridge.

Derek Jon Fox appeared via video in Lewis and Clark Justice Court Monday afternoon on charges of felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor boating under the influence.

According to court documents, deputies responded to reports of an accident near the York Bridge around eight Saturday evening.

Deputies say when they arrived at the York Bridge boat ramp, they found four people injured, including an 11 year-old boy.

Witnesses identified Fox as the boat pilot and said the boat was towed to the Devil’s Elbow campground.

Deputies say Fox showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests, but that he refused to submit to tests to determine his Blood Alcohol Content.

He was released on his own recognizance.

MTN News

MTN News

More News
Pallister Medical Genetics Laboratory dedicated at Shodair Children’s Hospital

Pallister Medical Genetics Laboratory dedicated at Shodair Children’s Hospital

9:30 pm
RMDC plans new affordable housing development for Helena

RMDC plans new affordable housing development for Helena

9:25 pm
Man accused of boating under the influence, crashing into York bridge pillar

Man accused of boating under the influence, crashing into York bridge pillar

9:15 pm
Scroll to top
Skip to content