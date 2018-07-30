Investigation continues into Saturday’s riot at the Cascade County jail

GREAT FALLS – The investigation continues at Cascade County Detention Center into the riot that happened on Saturday.

An estimated 43 inmates began rioting on Saturday around 11 a.m. According to Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards, the inmates were housed in the N Pod of the Detention Center.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the Detention Center’s Cell Extraction Team gained control of the inmates and defused the riot by about 3 p.m.

There were no serious injuries to jail staff or any inmates.

Some officers and inmates sustained irritation to their eyes and skin due to the use of pepper spray; standard decontamination was used on everyone that was affected.

Sheriff Edwards said on Monday that numerous felony charges are expected at the end of the initial investigation, and that the facility lockdown has been lifted except for N Pod and all inmates involved in the riot.

Sheriff Edwards says that damage estimates are greater than $10,000, but they have not yet fully documented all of the damage. Damage includes broken fire sprinkler heads, ceiling tiles, monitoring cameras, and cell doors.

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, there are 488 inmates in the jail, and Sheriff Edwards says that they are still working to reduce the inmate population.

Edwards said in a press release: “I want to thank my Detention Staff, my Deputies, and my administration for handling a very dangerous situation in a very professional manner with no injuries to staff or inmates. Their dedication and experience showed. I have one hell of a team!”

Reporting by David Sherman for MTN News