Inmate charged with assaulting detention officer in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS – Kyle Kane Kickingwoman has been charged with assaulting a jail detention officer in Great Falls.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 28th.

Court documents state that the detention center officer was conducting a transfer when another inmate began assaulting the person who was being transferred. Kickingwoman then reportedly joined in the fight.

The detention officer said that Kickingwoman “pulled him backwards by the shoulders and twisted his head at an angle from the left side of his jaw.”

According to the charging documents, video surveillance of the incident shows Kickingwoman punching and wrestling with the detention officer in a manner consistent with the officer’s injuries.

Court documents note that Kickingwoman has convictions for felony burglary and escape, as well as at least five probation violations.

Kickingwoman has been charged with one felony count of assault on a peace officer.

Several hours after this incident, a riot broke out in one of the pods at the Detention Center, lasting for nearly four hours. Click here for details.

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards told MTN that although this incident was not directly related to the riot later in the day, it shows how high tensions are with overcrowding in the jail.