Cascade Co. Detention Center locked down following riot

GREAT FALLS-Forty-three inmates at the Cascade County Detention Center rioted on Saturday around 11 a.m.

According to Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards, the inmates were housed in the N Pod of the Detention Center.

Members from the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the Detention Center’s Cell Extraction Team were used to gain control of the inmates and defuse the riot.

The incident ended at approximately 3 p.m.

No injuries to staff or inmates have been reported at this time. Pepper spray was used during the riot.

All inmates in the Pod have been secured and there is not a risk to the public.

Several damages have been reported such as broken fire sprinkler heads, ceiling tiles, monitoring cameras, and cell doors. Damages are being assessed as clean-up and repairs are underway.

Sheriff Edwards said he does not have an exact cost of the damage but estimates are over $10,000.

The Detention Center remains on lockdown.